Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Up 7.6% in March

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,295,400 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the February 28th total of 3,990,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 309.0 days.
Grupo Bimbo Price Performance
Grupo Bimbo stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. Grupo Bimbo has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $5.35.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile
