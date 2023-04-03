Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Up 7.6% in March

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,295,400 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the February 28th total of 3,990,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 309.0 days.

Grupo Bimbo Price Performance

Grupo Bimbo stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. Grupo Bimbo has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $5.35.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

