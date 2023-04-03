Short Interest in Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Drops By 7.5%

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the February 28th total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 959.0 days.

Gerresheimer Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRRMF opened at $97.90 on Monday. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $97.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GRRMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gerresheimer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser raised shares of Gerresheimer to a “buy” rating and set a $98.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gerresheimer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

