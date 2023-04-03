Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Short Interest Update

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the February 28th total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

Get Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust alerts:

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.0027 dividend. This represents a yield of 26.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th.

About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust is a statutory trust, which holds overriding royalty interests in future production from each of McMoRan’s Inboard Lower Tertiary and Cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana. The company was founded on December 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.