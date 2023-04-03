Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,700 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the February 28th total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Green Thumb Industries Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $7.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.79. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $19.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTBIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Green Thumb Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

