Short Interest in Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Expands By 7.4%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,635,400 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the February 28th total of 3,386,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36,354.0 days.
Hengan International Group Price Performance
Shares of HEGIF opened at $4.42 on Monday. Hengan International Group has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61.
About Hengan International Group
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hengan International Group (HEGIF)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For 2023
- What OPEC’s Oil Cut Means For Investors
- 2 Toxic Regional Banks That Are Potential M&A Targets
- These 3 Top-Rated Small Caps May Be Undervalued Bargains
- Intel Promised A Comeback, And It Delivered
Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.