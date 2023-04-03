Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,199,500 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the February 28th total of 11,275,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20,399.0 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GWLLF opened at $1.21 on Monday. Great Wall Motor has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC lowered Great Wall Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

