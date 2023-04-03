Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Up 8.2% in March

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the February 28th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hang Lung Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS HLPPY opened at $9.28 on Monday. Hang Lung Properties has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97.

Get Hang Lung Properties alerts:

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.