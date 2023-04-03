Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,214,300 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the February 28th total of 1,131,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Hulic Trading Up 7.5 %

OTCMKTS HULCF opened at $8.17 on Monday. Hulic has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57.

Get Hulic alerts:

About Hulic

(Get Rating)

See Also

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Insurance, and Hotels and Inns. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, and other properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Hulic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hulic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.