InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Short Interest Up 10.2% in March

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,100 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the February 28th total of 538,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 659.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of IIPZF opened at $9.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.64. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.