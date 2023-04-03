Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Decreases By 8.6%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,254,900 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the February 28th total of 60,437,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,547.8 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Price Performance

IITSF stock opened at $2.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $2.78.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

