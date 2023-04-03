Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,105,800 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the February 28th total of 1,204,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.
Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Stock Performance
Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $6.20.
About Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI
Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than one million of sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than 12bn.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI (IMQCF)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For 2023
- What OPEC’s Oil Cut Means For Investors
- 2 Toxic Regional Banks That Are Potential M&A Targets
- These 3 Top-Rated Small Caps May Be Undervalued Bargains
- Intel Promised A Comeback, And It Delivered
Receive News & Ratings for Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.