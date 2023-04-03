Short Interest in InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Grows By 7.9%

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,600 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the February 28th total of 344,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPOOF opened at $1.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $177.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.89.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 35.20%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

InPlay Oil Corp. is a light oil development and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also focuses on the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

