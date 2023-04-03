Ardor Price Up 1.7% This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0886 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $88.54 million and $2.64 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ardor has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00061275 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00039452 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017860 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003000 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

