Verge Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, Verge has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $41.94 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,146.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.81 or 0.00329740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00012104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.32 or 0.00569581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00072681 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.80 or 0.00454035 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003544 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,514,725 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

