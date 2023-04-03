Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 184.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 186.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 856,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.85.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $105.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a twelve month low of $100.16 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.55 and its 200-day moving average is $117.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

