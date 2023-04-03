Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $144.69 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.69 or 0.00037972 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $144.69 million and approximately $9.28 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00131346 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00053427 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001494 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,537,938 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

