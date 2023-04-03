Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 924 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 50.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,036 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,559. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Mills Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $85.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

