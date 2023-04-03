Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $6.49 Million Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABB by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $34.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average is $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. ABB had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

