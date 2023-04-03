Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $210.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $243.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

