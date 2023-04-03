Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 402,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for approximately 2.2% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $25,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125,229 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 38,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $60.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.