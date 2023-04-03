760 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,936,996,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,818,000 after buying an additional 38,563 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 825.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,479,000 after purchasing an additional 66,880 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $222,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $459.81 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.02 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $475.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.91.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.26.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

