Hendley & Co. Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Hendley & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APH opened at $81.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.05 and its 200-day moving average is $76.75. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

