Wrapped Bitcoin 1-Day Volume Hits $114.54 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.24 billion and $114.54 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for $28,170.66 or 1.00085162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 150,550 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers.

To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.