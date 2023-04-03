Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Sets New 52-Week High at $560.00

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $560.00 and last traded at $560.00, with a volume of 357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $537.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chemed Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $495.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.60 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,443 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total value of $1,578,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,422,463.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $4,686,450 in the last 90 days. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Chemed during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Chemed by 29.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

