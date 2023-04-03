Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.82

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.82 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

