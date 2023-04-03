Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Sets New 12-Month High at $139.98

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $139.98 and last traded at $139.99, with a volume of 23971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.82 and a 200-day moving average of $117.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

