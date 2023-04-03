Cardano (ADA) Hits Market Cap of $13.71 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $13.71 billion and $462.61 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,803.56 or 0.06407715 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00061275 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00021312 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00039452 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017860 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,643,358,228 coins and its circulating supply is 34,745,273,136 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

