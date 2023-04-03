American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Position Reduced by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.6 %

AEP stock opened at $90.99 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

