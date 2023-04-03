First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.29 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in ONEOK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ONEOK by 500.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 20.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $63.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 99.74%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

