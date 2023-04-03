JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $124.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.84% from the stock’s current price.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.53.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $106.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.71. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

