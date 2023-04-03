LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

Research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

AEP has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.96.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $90.99 on Monday. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,838,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after buying an additional 2,801,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,380,000 after buying an additional 1,327,884 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after buying an additional 1,116,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 98.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after buying an additional 1,017,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.