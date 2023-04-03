LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

Equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $90.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.92. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $357,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,884 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in American Electric Power by 64.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 98.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,612 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

