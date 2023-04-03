Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Upgraded to “Outperform” at William Blair

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.08.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE ALL opened at $110.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. Allstate has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $144.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Allstate will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.