China Eastern Airlines (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
China Eastern Airlines Price Performance
Featured Articles
