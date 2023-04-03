China Eastern Airlines (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

