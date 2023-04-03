JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to earn $13.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

JPM opened at $130.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 80,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

