iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $178.40 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $212.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

