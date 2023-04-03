Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,483 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Sprout Social worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $60.88 on Monday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPT. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $28,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,721,797.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $1,252,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,513.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $28,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,012 shares in the company, valued at $6,721,797.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,141 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,229 in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.