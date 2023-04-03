Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,713,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $72.74 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.32.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

