Tilray (TLRY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tilray to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Tilray Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $2.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. Tilray has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $9.08.
Institutional Trading of Tilray
Analyst Ratings Changes
TLRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.72.
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tilray (TLRY)
- Intel Promised A Comeback, And It Delivered
- AI Design Sends Synopsys, Nvidia, TSMC & Other Chip Stocks Higher
- Qualcomm Is The Higher Reward, For Higher Risk Takers
- Can Nike Shake Off Inventory Issues and Swoosh Higher?
- AT&T Quietly Building Momentum You Cannot Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.