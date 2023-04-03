Tilray (TLRY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tilray to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tilray Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $2.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. Tilray has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $9.08.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.72.

About Tilray

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also

