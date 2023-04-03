Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 178 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,242,532,000 after acquiring an additional 52,756 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,091,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,601,000 after acquiring an additional 123,508 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,617,000 after acquiring an additional 156,354 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,618,000 after acquiring an additional 222,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $397.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.17.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MLM opened at $355.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.49. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $406.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

