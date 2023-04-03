Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,885 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after acquiring an additional 816,066 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,987,000 after acquiring an additional 621,063 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,890,000 after acquiring an additional 518,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $255.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

