Desjardins Lowers Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) to Hold

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) was downgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

RCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 2.8 %

RCI opened at $46.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,857,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,142 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 550.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,700,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,968 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,152,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,977 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 452.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,976 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,174,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,608,000 after buying an additional 1,008,794 shares during the period. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

