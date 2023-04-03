Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $17.03 on Monday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ben M. Brigham purchased 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ben M. Brigham purchased 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas G. Rogers purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.