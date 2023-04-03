Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AESI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

AESI stock opened at $17.03 on Monday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $17.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, Director Douglas G. Rogers purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Ben M. Brigham bought 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas G. Rogers bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

(Get Rating)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.