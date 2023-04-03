Sigma Planning Corp Sells 7,660 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $691,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 335,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $62.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.19.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.