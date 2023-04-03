Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,764 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Netflix by 10.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 27.6% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 4.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Netflix by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,075 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $345.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.85 and a 200 day moving average of $299.88. The company has a market cap of $153.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $396.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.13.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

