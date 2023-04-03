Sigma Planning Corp Sells 4,449 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $82.97 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

