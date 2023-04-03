Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Caterpillar by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $228.84 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $118.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.20.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,690 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.