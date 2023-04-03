Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 1,074 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Omnicell worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 424.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $711,357.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Omnicell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $58.67 on Monday. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $134.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 586.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.11.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

