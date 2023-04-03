Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 248 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $244.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $285.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

